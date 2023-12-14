Shrewsbury cider thief assaulted woman and police officer then damaged police cell

Keane Murphy, aged 29, attacked and used threatening behaviour towards the victim and assaulted a police officer on October 24 this year.

He stole Strongbow cider worth £30 on the same day from Spar in Conway Drive, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.

He damaged a cell at West Mercia Police's Monkmoor HQ in Shrewsbury the following day.

Murphy, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to common assault, assaulting a police officer, theft, using threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

He was bailed on the conditions that he does not go to the Spar shop he stole from or contact the woman he assaulted and threatened. Murphy is due to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on January 16, 2024.