Police issue warning after women reportedly target elderly with distraction thefts

Officers in Whitchurch say that over the last three months, there have been "a number of" reported incidents where women have been targetting elderly people in town centres.

Police claim the offenders are usually carrying clipboards and ask the victims to enter their details onto a charity form which includes their name, address, signature and donation amount.

The victims are then asked to show them a bank card to confirm their signature - but this, police say, is "merely a distraction which creates an opportunity for offenders to commit a theft from [a] person".

A spokesperson for the police's Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team added: "So far there has been no occurrences in the local area, but vigilance is paramount at this time of year.

"If you see any person engaging, or suspect that they are, please report on 101 in the first instance or on 999 if an incident is in progress."