Callum Relf, aged 28, thought he was chatting to a girl called Emily when he made the "entirely inappropriate" contact.

But it was actually a covert officer he was conversing with for 11 days in January this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Relf sent a friend request to the fake "Emily" profile. He was told she was aged 12 early in the conversation.

But he continued messaging, sending lewd photographs and asking "Emily" if she would take her clothes off.

The conversation stopped and the matter was investigated.

Relf, of The Trench, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court was told that Relf is "thoroughly ashamed" of his actions, and that when officers searched his devices, no other illegal material or conversations were discovered. Judge Peter Barrie was also told that Relf has paid "a lot of money" for counselling since he was caught.

Judge Barrie told Relf: "You engaged in a discussion on the internet with what you believed to be a young girl. That sort of sexual contact was both entirely inappropriate and against the law.

"It would have been highly damaging if she had been the young girl you believed her to be. This sort of misuse of the internet is serious.

"You recognise the seriousness of what you have done and have expressed a wish to tackle your issues with alcohol."

The judge handed Relf an 18-month community order. He must do 65 hours of unpaid work, comply with an alcohol abstinence programme for 100 days and complete 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Relf will be on the sex offenders' register for five years, and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same length of time.

The judge also ordered for the device with the illegal chats on to be forfeited and destroyed.