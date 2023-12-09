Joseph Haftavani was so paranoid that his partner would see other men that he would not let her out of his sight and assaulted her on two occasions, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

He escaped an immediate prison sentence after Mr Recorder Anthony Warner was told he had worked though a recovery project for his problems and had become a volunteer at another project.

Haftavani, 37, from Wildwood, Woodside, Telford, who admitted a charge of coercive control, was given a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with an extra month added for breaching a conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and undertake up to 25 days of rehabilitation including a 'building better relationships' programme.

Recorder Warner ordered him to pay his victim £400 compensation and imposed a seven-year restraining order banning Haftavani from approaching or contacting the victim or going to any address or place of work where he knew her to be.

He said that over a period of 16 days in 2021 he had assaulted her twice, put her in fear and humiliated her, something that had had a profound psychological effect.

"However you took steps to address the problems in your life shortly after this, seeing a clinical psychologist responding well and making progress. I have heard from someone involved in the recovery project who believes that the change in you is genuine and is profound," he said.

Olivia Appleby, prosecuting, said in October 2021 Haftavani and his victim were in Wellington and she managed to go to the surgery on a pretence. Once away from him she told staff he had hit her.

He meanwhile was becoming increasingly aggressive at the front desk and the police were called.

His victim told police he had become increasingly paranoid and was accusing her of being a prostitute. She said he had kicked and slapped her, put a pillow over her face and on one occasion held her around the throat so she couldn't breath.

In her victim impact statement she said she felt she could no longer trust anyone and spent her life looking over her shoulder. She had panic attacks and could not wear a mask as he had tried to suffocate her.

"I can't drive as he threatened to ram me off the road if he caught me driving, and I can't leave the front door unless someone is picking me up.

"I just feel I can't ever get away from him and live in fear that he will seek revenge."

Mr Robert Edwards, for Haftavani, said his client had admitted using violence against his victim on two occasions.

"He was paranoid that she was going to leave him and see other men," Mr Edwards said.

"This behaviour happened over a very short period of time - 16 days."

He said Haftavani had taken "remarkable" steps in two years to put things right.

"He had been involved with the Better Tomorrow programme which says there has been a remarkable improvement in his behaviour and outlook on life.

"He acted in a deplorable way, something he is ashamed of. He has faced his demons and has dealt with them and his victim has nothing to fear from him."