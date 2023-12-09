Ludlow thief admits stealing crisps and beer, being drunk and threatening police officer

Leon Preece, aged 38, stole four packets of crisps worth £4.06 from Livesey Stores in Livesey Road, and four cans of Brewdog beer from One Stop in Tower Street. Both thefts occurred on October 13 this year.

Earlier in the year, on August 28, he behaved threateningly towards an officer while under the influence of alcohol in the Sandpits area of Ludlow.

Preece, of Toll Gate Road, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft, one of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, one of using threatening behaviour towards a police officer and one of failing to surrender to bail, after missing a previous court hearing.

Magistrates granted him bail on the conditions he does not go to the two shops he stole from, and that he stays at his home address every night up to his sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court on January 10 next year.