Andrei Giugiuc, aged 26, told a police officer: "I give you my word, they don't live anymore" after the row in Oswestry on July 27 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the night before, Giugiuc's girlfriend had stayed at her mother's home following an argument with him.

She returned home the next day with her mother's partner, who was there to try and calm things down.

Giugiuc got "slightly drunk", and made his girlfriend feel "uncomfortable", prompting her mother's partner to ask Giugiuc to stop talking to her. An argument started, involving pushing and shoving, moving from the living room to the kitchen.

Giugiuc's girlfriend left the house to call the police, but the fight spilled into the street. Giugiuc took hold of a wooden baseball bat and struck the victim "about 12 times", leaving him with a broken hand, as well as bruises on his head and forearms.

Police arrested him and after he was interviewed, he made threats to the officer that he would kill. "This woman will not live anymore," he added.

Giugiuc, of Llys Road, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and two charges of making threats to kill.

Recorder Anthony Warner handed Giugiuc a 17-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He must pay £300 in compensation to the victim, do 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Giugiuc was also ordered to complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder Warner also made Giugiuc subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim for five years.