Telford man damaged woman's phone and doors at her home in attacks one day after the other

Wayne Unitt, aged 44, caused damage to the phone on November 25 this year and the internal doors at the property in Telford the following day.

Unitt, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of criminal damage.

Magistrates handed him a fine and ordered him to pay £135 in prosecution costs. No compensation order was made.