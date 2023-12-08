Jailed: Telford man damaged woman's cars and home in separate attacks

Darren Edwards, aged 44, damaged a window and front door of the victim's home in Dawley, as well as the windows of a car on September 3 this year.

He then damaged a different car belonging to the same woman last Saturday, December 2.

Edwards, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of criminal damage.

He was subject to a suspended sentence order for previous crime when he committed the offences.

District Judge Ian Strongman jailed him for six weeks.

The district judge also ordered him to pay £600 in compensation to the victim.