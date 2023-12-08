Festive shoplifter handed electronic tag and curfew to keep him at home for Christmas

From September to November this year 36-year-old Shane Evans stole everything from Christmas decorations to chocolate advent calendars, alcohol, meats and cheese from shops in Leominster and Ludlow.

But Evans, of Portna Way, Leominster, went back time and time again to the Co-op in his home town, magistrates heard.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court, sitting on November 29, heard Evans admit the string of shoplifting offences and one count of handling stolen goods.

His list of offences began on September 5 when he stole £90 of alcohol from Aldi in Ludlow. Then he went to the Co-op in Leominster on September 7 and stole three bottles of Henry Weston's Cider valued at £6.40.

On the same day he went to the town's Aldi and nabbed three bottles of Glen Marnoch Whiskey, to the value of 53.97