Dr Mary Goudge, 52, was in a Ford Focus in the car park of Morrisons in Market Drayton with half a bottle of wine in the driver side door pocket when police found her.

Officers were called to the car park off Maer Lane to reports of an intoxicated woman on November 7 this year, prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Because of the bottle in the car door, Goudge appearing "drowsy" and a noticeable smell of alcohol, officers asked her for a breath sample.

The lowest reading she gave showed 127mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml.

Goudge, of Shrewsbury Street in Prees, pleaded guilty to a single charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink drive limit.