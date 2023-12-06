Shropshire Star
Whitchurch man already on sex offenders' register admits new child sex pics charge

A man has admitted possessing images of child sex abuse.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Daniel Clutton, aged 28, who was already on the sex offenders' register, pleaded guilty to making 13 Category C indecent photographs of children at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

His barrister, Alexa Carrier, asked for Clutton's sentencing to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Recorder Anthony Warner granted the request, so Clutton, of Darwin Court, Whitchurch, will be sentenced on January 9 next year.

"You have something of a record in relation to these matters," he told Clutton.

Recorder Warner granted Clutton unconditional bail and ordered him to attend his local police station within three days.

