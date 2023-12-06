Whitchurch man already on sex offenders' register admits new child sex pics charge
A man has admitted possessing images of child sex abuse.
Published
Daniel Clutton, aged 28, who was already on the sex offenders' register, pleaded guilty to making 13 Category C indecent photographs of children at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
His barrister, Alexa Carrier, asked for Clutton's sentencing to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Recorder Anthony Warner granted the request, so Clutton, of Darwin Court, Whitchurch, will be sentenced on January 9 next year.
"You have something of a record in relation to these matters," he told Clutton.
Recorder Warner granted Clutton unconditional bail and ordered him to attend his local police station within three days.