Thief who stole vodka and household items from Shrewsbury supermarkets ordered to pay money back

Jamie Lewis, aged 33, stole £90 worth of Smirnoff vodka from Sainsbury's at Meole Brace Retail Park and several items worth a total of £80 from Co-op in Mytton Oak Road.

He targeted Co-op on August 24 this year and Sainsbury's a few weeks later on September 16.

Lewis, whose address was given as Shrewsbury Ark, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and one count of failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court hearing.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £170 and made subject of a 12-month community order, including 20 rehabilitation activity days.