Police appeal after diamond ring and pearl necklace stolen from Church Stretton home

A burglary took place in Cwm Head, Church Stretton, sometime between Friday, October 20, and Sunday, October 29, when the victim realised a number of high-value and sentimental items were missing.

Among those items were a pearl necklace, a diamond ring and three watches.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or, have information that could help with enquiries, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Adam Monastiri by calling 01905973782 or emailing adam.monastiri@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00325_I_29102023.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org