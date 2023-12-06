Disqualified motorist who drove to vet with poorly pup in his lap gets new, lengthy ban

Persistent disqualified driver Tyler Peters, 29, was serving a three-year driving ban when he decided to get behind the wheel with his young dog, who had suddenly fallen ill.

Telford Magistrates Court heard police officers on patrol spotted Peters behind the wheel in Oakfield Road, Shawbirch, on August 11 this year. Also behind the wheel was the defendant's young dog.

Prosecuting on Tuesday, Mrs Sharan Gill said: "[Peters] was observed to be holding a puppy in his lap. Therefore the vehicle was stopped by police officers.

"The officer alerted him to the fact he had a puppy on his lap and he did concede that he was in fact a disqualified driver.

"He did submit to the officer that he had to rush his dog to the vets. He was very concerned about his dog which is why he had to drive him quickly to the vets."