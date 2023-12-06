Banned: Shrewsbury drink driver was four times the limit in high-powered Mercedes

Wendy Parry, aged 61, was caught in a Mercedes C Class on the A5191 in Shrewsbury on Sunday, November 26.

A test found she had 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Parry, of Hill Crescent, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

As well as the road ban, she was made subject of a 12-month community order including a nine-month alcohol treatment programme. She was fined £100 and must also do 15 rehabilitation activity days.