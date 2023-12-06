Shropshire Star
Banned: Shrewsbury drink driver was four times the limit in high-powered Mercedes

A drink driver who was four times the limit in a high-powered Mercedes has been banned from the road for three years.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Wendy Parry was caught at over four times the drink drive limit

Wendy Parry, aged 61, was caught in a Mercedes C Class on the A5191 in Shrewsbury on Sunday, November 26.

A test found she had 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Parry, of Hill Crescent, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

As well as the road ban, she was made subject of a 12-month community order including a nine-month alcohol treatment programme. She was fined £100 and must also do 15 rehabilitation activity days.

