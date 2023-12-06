Arrest after reports of 'person exposing themselves' in Shrewsbury
Police have made an arrest after receiving reports of a person exposing themselves and conducting an indecent act in Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
Officers have not named the area of Shrewsbury where the reports came from or said whether the person is male or female.
Shrewsbury Police said on Twitter: "Reports have been received of a person exposing themselves and conducting an indecent act in the Shrewsbury area.
"Safer Neighbourhood Team officers have conducted patrols and enquiries and made an arrest relating to this matter.."
No more information was given.