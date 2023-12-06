Albrighton boss of waste recycling company guilty of manslaughter of worker who fell into industrial shredder

After saying goodbye to his mother David Willis left for work at Timmins Waste Disposal, in Mander Street, Wolverhampton on September 15, 2018 and was never seen alive again.

Today at Wolverhampton Crown Court, yard boss Brian Timmins, aged 53, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, was found guilty of his manslaughter, while the company was found guilty of corporate manslaughter in the case brought under the Health & Safety Act.

David Willis died after falling into an industrial shredder

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third charge against Timmins of perverting the course of justice relating to the missing remains. A decision over a fresh trial on that count will be taken by trial judge Mr Justice Jacobs tomorrow.

Mr Willis, aged 29, from St Mark's Road, Tipton, only agreed to work that fateful Saturday as a favour to the company who employed him as a labourer. Today, Timmins Waste Disposal and Brian Timmins were found guilty of his manslaughter.

He died after falling into an industrial shredding machine which Timmins had lifted him on top of it by forklift truck after asking for help to fix it.

Mr Willis was dead within seconds, the court heard.