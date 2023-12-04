Police seek oil tank thief near Oswestry

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a theft from the Pen-y-bont area.

An empty green 1,200litre tank was stolen between 2.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, November 26.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the police online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.