Newport councillor warns the 'gloves are off' as traders kick back against shoplifters

Newport councillor, Peter Scott said traders in the town are banding together to tackle the 'endemic' level of shoplifting.

Councillor Scott said some businesses in the town are being targeted by shoplifters three or four times a day - and traders are sick of it.

"I've been hearing it from many big stores and the independents, it's happening daily," he said.

"I use the term epidemic proportions. There's a lot more of it going on than people think and some of them are locals.

"With the run-up to Christmas there's every chance of seeing it happen more. In recent weeks traders have got together and they're warning each other of known shoplifters, sharing information in terms of suspects and fake notes.