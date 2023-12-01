Telford shoplifter jailed after failing to go to probation appointments
A Telford woman has been sent to prison for 18 weeks after breaking the terms of her suspended sentence for a string of eight shoplifting offences over a six-month period.
By David Tooley
Nicola Annette Jeffrey, aged 42, of Farm Lodge Grove, Malinslee, admitted failing to attend supervision appointments with probation officers on August 22 and 31, 2022, when she appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.