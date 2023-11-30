The victim was targeted at Telford Central station by five men who dragged him out of view of cameras before threatening him and robbing him of his watch and wireless earbuds.

British Transport Police today issued photos of people sought in connection with the robbery, which happened at about 6pm on August 12.

Do you recognise these men? Photo: British Transport Police

A statement from the force said: "Five men approached the victim before dragging him out of view of the cameras. They then threatened him and used violence to take his watch and wireless earbuds.

"Officers would like to speak to the men in the image, who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 137.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."