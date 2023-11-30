An appeal launched earlier this month to track down a fly-tipper who used their white van to dump rubbish behind homes in Wellington has borne fruit.

The vehicle had been caught on camera tipping a load of wood and tiles in an alleyway in Urban Gardens in September.

Footage showed a man directing the driver as he reversed the Ford Transit into the alleyway and shamelessly tipped the waste. The pile of rubbish posed a fire risk to nearby houses and had the potential to attract vermin.

Cameras caught the driver dumping waste in Urban Gardens, Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following the Telford and Wrekin Watch appeal earlier this month, the council received information and as a result, the owner of the van has been given a £1,000 fixed penalty notice which he has 28 days to pay. Failure to do so could result in prosecution.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “This is an excellent example of how residents can join forces with the council in the fight against fly-tipping and bring offenders to justice.

“We set up Telford and Wrekin Watch to raise awareness of how to report fly-tips and to ask community-minded people to help us identify those who dump waste on our streets without a care.

“This successful appeal shows the council will use every tool to catch fly-tippers and make them accountable for their actions.

“We are doing all we can to prevent fly-tipping by educating residents about how to properly dispose of their rubbish but there is a minority who think it’s acceptable to leave it wherever they like. Unfortunately, it is the majority of law-abiding taxpayers who foot the bill and we want to put a stop to that.”