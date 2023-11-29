Three years and 10 months in jail for burglar who escaped police and breached a suspended sentence

Wayne Titley, aged 48, of no fixed abode was sentenced on Wednesday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Titley broke into a house on Coachwell Close in Malinslee, Telford on Wednesday June 28 this year. Having climbed through an open downstairs window he went on to steal wallets from the home.

Following his arrest for the burglary, Titley was taken to Telford hospital to receive medical treatment and escaped on Thursday, June 29 from officers who had escorted him.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Greenfield said: “Burglary brings great upset and stress to its victims, and we continue to thoroughly investigate any reports of burglary. I hope this sentence demonstrates that we do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice."