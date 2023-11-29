Police launch hunt for 'grey bottomed' would be burglars

The pair of offenders tried to get into the rear of homes in High Street and The Bullring, in Claverley, between November Sunday and Monday.

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown, of the policing team in Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said: "We are appealing to the community of Claverley for information following two attempted burglaries at homes on High Street and The Bullring.

"The offenders attempted to gain entry to the homes via the rear of the properties.

"The offenders have been described as being white males, one was wearing a dark puffer jacket and grey bottoms. The other male was wearing a dark coloured top and grey bottoms."

If you are not comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.