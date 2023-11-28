Slaughterhouse admits failing to properly stun male bovines when shot in the head

Alan George Griffiths, Director of AH Griffiths Limited, of High Street, Leintwardine, near Craven Arms, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to enter pleas on November 23, 2023.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening regulations relating to pain, distress and suffering at time of killing animal.

On February 23, 2022 they caused or permitted a person to shoot a male bovine animal in the head with a captive bolt gun twice using cartridges that were not of sufficient strength to effectively stun the animal.

It is an offence contrary to regulations which aim to spare an animal avoidable pain, distress or suffering.

The company also admitted failing to ensure that instrument, equipment or installation at slaughterhouse facilitates rapid, effective stunning or killing.

It failed to ensure that a captive bolt gun was used with cartridges that were not of the appropriate strength in such a way as to facilitate rapid and effective stunning or killing.

AH Griffiths also admitted to not using a back-up captive bolt gun following the initial shot which failed to stun the animal.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 7, 2023 to fix a date for the sentence. The defendant has been excused attendance at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.