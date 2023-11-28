"Repeat offender" gets six month driving ban after admitting using a mobile phone at the wheel

Telford Magistrates Court decided that a ban was obligatory due to "repeat offending" by Wayne Anthony Swinnerton, aged 47, of Astley Abbotts, Bridgnorth.

Swinnerton pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on September 22, 2023.

The court, sitting on Monday heard that Swinnerton had been driving an Audi on the A442 at Trench, in Telford, on March 2, 2023 when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He was fined £123, ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £49 and costs of £85.

Magistrates took Swinnerton's guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and ordered him to arrange to pay the £257 he owes the Crown by December 18 this year.