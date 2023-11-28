Shropshire Star
Minibus driver removed from duties after speeding on notorious A41 in own car

A council minibus driver has been removed from his normal duties after being caught speeding in his own car.

By David Stubbings
Published
The grey Audi A4, being driven by David Greenwood at 87mph. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police clocked David Greenwood speeding north in a grey Audi A4 estate at Hinstock on May 25.

The 61-year-old, who works for Telford & Wrekin Council, was driving at 87mph along a 60mph stretch of road where two lanes are in place for northbound traffic heading uphill.

He was one of four drivers caught along the same stretch of road in a 46-minute period that day, with speeds of up to 95mph recorded.

Greenwood, of New Street in St Georges, admitted speeding when his case first went to Worcester Justice Centre as a single justice procedure case - which is held behind closed doors with only written evidence used - in October.

