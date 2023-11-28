Minibus driver removed from duties after speeding on notorious A41 in own car

Police clocked David Greenwood speeding north in a grey Audi A4 estate at Hinstock on May 25.

The 61-year-old, who works for Telford & Wrekin Council, was driving at 87mph along a 60mph stretch of road where two lanes are in place for northbound traffic heading uphill.

He was one of four drivers caught along the same stretch of road in a 46-minute period that day, with speeds of up to 95mph recorded.

Greenwood, of New Street in St Georges, admitted speeding when his case first went to Worcester Justice Centre as a single justice procedure case - which is held behind closed doors with only written evidence used - in October.