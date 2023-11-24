Seven points and a fine for woman who admitted driving without care and attention

Chantal Attfield, aged 38, of Smithfield Way, Ellesmere, also admitted a charge of driving when her licence was revoked or expired when her case was held at Mold Magistrates' Court on Wednesday .

Magistrates heard that Attfield had been driving a Vauxhall on the A528 Dispensary Row, in Overton, near Ellesmere, on Saturday June 24, 2023.

For driving without due care and attention Attfield was handed given seven penalty points and fined £120. Magistrates took her guilty plea into account.

The court also ordered Attfield to pay prosecution costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Attfield agreed to pay off her court costs at the rate of £30 per month, starting on December 20, 2023.

Magistrates took Attfield's guilty plea into account and handed no separate penalty for the driving licence offence.