Police patrols increased after Audi stolen from outside pub near Ironbridge

Officers in Jackfield are appealing for information after a red Audi A4 was stolen as it was parked opposite The Black Swan, on Lloyds Head.

Police say the vehicle was taken in the early evening of Monday, November 20, between 6pm and 7.20pm.

PCSO Amy Newbrook said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured anything on CCTV around the times stated.

"We will be increasing our patrols throughout this area during the coming weeks."