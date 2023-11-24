Pokemon cards thief banned from series of shops after string of thefts

Joshua Symonds, aged 28, of no fixed abode but with links to Leominster, was handed a three-year criminal behaviour order when he appeared before magistrates at Hereford Justice Centre on Tuesday.

The order means that Symonds is banned from entering Sainsbury's Supermarket, in Rock Green, Ludlow, the Co-op Store, in High Street, Church Stretton, and The Food Warehouse, at Salmon Retail Park, in Hereford.

He's also banned from entering any business or commercial premises in Leominster with the exception of a named pharmacy for medicines and a named store for food or other house hold goods or for the purpose of attending a pre-arranged appointment.

It also means he has to leave any dwelling, business or commercial premises immediately when requested by the owner, occupier or person in charge at that time. It includes any external land that is part of the premises.

Symonds had pleaded guilty on November 10 to attempting to steal six bottles of spirits, steaks and boxes of eggs of a value unknown belonging to The Food Warehouse, Hereford on Monday October 23, 2023.

He also admitted stealing three boxes of Pokemon cards valued at £299 from Etnam News in Leominster on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Symonds was ordered to pay the shop £299 in compensation, fined £50 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £100.

He also admitted stealing 10 bottles of alcohol from The Food Warehouse in Hereford on Tuesday, October 17, and another charge of taking a large quality of spirits valued at £340 from the same place on Wednesday, October 11.

Symonds has been ordered to pay the store £340 in compensation.

The court was also told that Symonds admitted taking £145 in cash, and stealing a 1.5 litre bottle of vodka, the the value of £25 belonging to Colin Owens in Leominster in May 10, 2023. He had pleaded guilty to that on May 17.

Symonds also admitted assaulting Reece Travers in Leominster on May 15, stealing six bottles of whiskey, to the value of £95.94, belonging to Aldi stores, Ludlow, on Friday September 1. He's been ordered to pay the store £95.94 in compensation.

Symonds has also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to turn up for a court hearing at Hereford Magistrates Court on September 13 but was given no separate penalty for that.

Magistrates also handed Symonds a two-year community order which involves him having to provide attend as a non resident Turning Point drug rehabilitation in Hereford and provide samples over nine months. He must also attend 20 rehabilitation activity days in that time.