Worker who died in an industrial shredder 'could have been taking cocaine' - court told

David Willis, 29, failed to return to his home in Tipton on September 15, 2018, and it was eventually discovered he died at Timmins Waste Services. His remains have never been found.

The Merridale company and yard manager Brian Timmins, who lives in Fair Lawn, Albrighton, are accused of his manslaughter under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

However, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Wednesday that some colleagues believed Mr Willis was a cocaine user and might have been taking it at work.

Taking the stand, Brian Timmins said he was told about the cocaine concerns two days after the tragedy in his yard.