Police appeal after two suspicious masked men are seen off by homeowner

West Mercia Police are appealing for CCTV footage and information after two men were spotted acting suspiciously in Shifnal this week.

The two men, both wearing face coverings and hoods, were spotted knocking on the front door of a home on Vicarage Drive in Shifnal at around 1pm on Wednesday, November 22.

They then gained entry to the back garden of the home, before being met by the homeowner and running off. The pair made away in a BMW.

One of the men was said to have been wearing a green hoodie, of slim build, around five foot 10 and in his mid-twenties.

The other was said to be wearing a black hooded jacket and is also believed to have been in his mid-twenties.

PCSO Sam Newbrook said in a Neighbourhood Alert: "We are appealing to anyone who may have any information or CCTV footage in relation to a suspicious incident in Shifnal.

"Two males both wearing face coverings and hoods. They knocked on the front door of the property for a while before gaining entry to the back garden. They were met by the home owner before running off and making away in a Blue BMW 3 Series."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00213 of 22112023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org