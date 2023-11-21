Man remanded after pleading not guilty to GBH with intent
A man has appeared at court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Shrewsbury.
The incident took place at around 8.50am on Sunday in the Holgate Drive area of the town.
William Lewis of Holgate Drive in Shrewsbury entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
The 32-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, December 18.