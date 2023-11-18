Man and woman appear in court accused of Telford trafficking and controlling prostitution

Odette Barker, 42, from Burford, Telford, and 35-year-old Ashley Port of New Road, Madeley, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Both were charged with arranging or facilitating a woman with a view to be exploited, and controlling prostitution for gain on Friday. Port also faces a third charge of rape.

All charges are in relation to alleged offences in Telford earlier this week.

Barker and Port were remanded in custody ahead of their appearances at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month.