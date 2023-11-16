Telford resident Craig Bond pleaded guilty to dumping rubbish in a cardboard box (pictured) outside his home in St Georges last year.

He claimed he did it after his bin was stolen - though the council says he has not yet requested a new one.

Bond, who is 35, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure household waste was disposed of properly and was told earlier this week to pay £400 - less than half of what it cost the council to prepare the case against him.

After he was sentenced, a spokesperson for the council said: "It is our job to ensure people understand the law around fly-tipping and to make sure those who break it are held accountable.

"The decision of the court is fair, although we believe the [financial order] should have at least covered the cost of clean-up.

"Telford & Wrekin Council takes environmental crime extremely seriously, our officers are diligent in their enforcement work and will issue fines for rubbish dumped on the street wherever possible.

"Everyone has a responsibility for getting rid of their waste properly – this is their duty of care – and we will take action to punish those who fail to do so.

The spokesperson added: "Mr Bond is yet to request a new bin."

Council prosecutor Miss Ashleigh Pennill told Telford Magistrates Court on Monday that bringing the case against Bond, of Hollybirch Grove, had cost the council £897.21.