Hand-written pen messages scrawled on the Iron Bridge prompt police patrols

The messages, written in thick black ink on the red metal supports beneath the bridge, include a heart symbol between the initials J and A, as well as the year 2023.

The message "R+E" also appears to have been scratched into the metal.

Photo: Telford Police

A West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has been conducting patrols in Ironbridge in response to the reports.

Photo: Telford Police

A statement from police said: "If you are visiting the site and see any new or fresh graffiti then please report this to the police."

The iconic bridge, the first major cast iron bridge in the world, spans the Ironbridge Gorge and was repainted in its original rusty red/brown during restoration work in 2018.