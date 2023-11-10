Severely injured pensioner who lost memory of suspected hit and run appeals for information

Jennifer Baker, 73, and her partner, Steven Sharman, 66, were riding along Stafford Road, Wolverhampton on Sunday, October 29, when they were involved in a crash with a car at a roundabout by Three Tuns Lane. The driver of the car fled the scene and West Midlands Police says it does not have any updates, but enquiries are ongoing.

Jennifer, who was the pillion passenger, was taken to hospital, and has told the Express & Star that she her injuries included a bleed on her brain, multiple fractures to her pelvis, spine and ribs, and required a steel plate in her left arm.

She is still recovering in New Cross Hospital Steven, who suffered eight broken ribs in the incident, was discharged a week later.

They are now appealing to any drivers or businesses that may have any CCTV footage or dashcam footage, to help identify the driver or the car.

Jennifer said: "I actually had no memory of the incident, I have been informed what happened.

"As far as I know, police are investigating, but we would like people to come forward. Somebody must have some sort of footage as it is a busy island on a busy road with businesses everywhere, and so somebody must have information.

"We were travelling to a show at the Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham, but hadn't even travelled three miles before the incident happened.

Jennifer Baker, who suffered horrific injuries from the incident.

"It has been a horrific ordeal and we would like some help from the public.

"My injuries are horrific. If anyone had done this damage to a body - there would be a criminal charge if the person was to be found."

Jennifer, a retired headteacher, from Broseley, Shropshire, was travelling to the Motorcycle Museum on the morning around 11.20am, with her partner, Steven, who is from Wolverhampton.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We do not have an update at the moment. Our enquiries are ongoing."