Special needs children left 'heartbroken' after Telford nature site disabled ramp stolen

The disabled access ramp was created by families and volunteers at Randlay Special Needs Activity Centre who had raised the funding for it.

It provided access to an area in Randlay Valley for many of the 25 special needs children at the centre, and it was also used by the 1st Randlay Scouts and Hollinswood Primary School.

Katrina Baker, Hollinswood & Randlay Valley parish clerk, said thieves struck on Wednesday night and took the boards from the ramp using wire cutters.

"It is really disappointing," she said. "The families and children will be heartbroken - they built it and raised money for it."

The ramp with boards missing

She said the parish council recently held a Halloween event at the site, which saw children and adults of all ages and abilities enjoying the activities together, made possible by the ramp.

She added: “The Parish Council and Friends of Hollinswood & Randlay Valley will look to replace this access ramp as a matter of urgency – we don’t want the young people and families to miss out because of the actions of some people who don’t care.

"If people can help in any way – donations, offers of materials or time, please do get in touch."

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, chairman of Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council added: “How disappointing it is. Why would anyone want to take away something which is so important to our local residents?

"The young people will be heartbroken. If anyone knows anything about this act of vandalism and theft, please get in touch.”

She added that the matter had been reported to police, but if anybody had any information or could help replace the ramp, they can contact the clerk, in confidence, on: 07813 788094

West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.