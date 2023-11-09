'Unbelievably dangerous': Driver cleared of causing Shrewsbury motorcyclist's death admits drug driving and being uninsured

Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court told David Pugh, 32, of Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes: "The way you were driving that day was reckless, it was dangerous, it was an accident waiting to happen.”

However, he added: "You don’t fall to be sentenced for having caused the death of the motorcyclist.”

Pugh was bailed until he is sentenced next month and an interim ban was imposed.

Judge Rowlands told the court: "He must be prepared for all sentencing options.”

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts had sought an adjournment for a pre-sentence report.

Pugh was also found not guilty earlier this week, after a trial, of taking a courtesy car - said to have been provided for his mother - without consent.

He had denied causing the death of motorcyclist Stephen Elsdon, 46, from Shrewsbury, by driving on the A470 at Dolwen, near Llanidloes, dangerously on August 6, last year.

The jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of dangerous driving.

The tragedy had occurred when a BMW car came across a van which was turning left, the jury heard. Pugh had braked but the motorbike collided with the back of the car.

The prosecution had suggested Pugh and the motorcyclist were racing each other.

Benzoylecgonine, the major metabolite of cocaine, was found in Pugh's system.