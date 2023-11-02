Constantly speeding pensioner gets driving ban after getting caught on A-road

Richard Russell Crossman, aged 70, of Buildwas, Telford, was given credit for pleading guilty to the offence, which was recorded near the village of Cold Hatton on March 29, 2023.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the disqualification was obligatory due to Crossman's repeat offending.

The court was told that Crossman in his latest breach exceeded the 40mph speed limit in a Citroen in contravention of a local traffic order.

Sitting on Monday, October 16, the court decided to hand down a six-month driving ban, fined him £128, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £51, with prosecution costs of £85.

Crossman has been given until November 13 to arrange for payment of the £264 that he now owes the Crown.