Thomas Rutter, 24, of no fixed abode was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The order bans Rutter from entering several stores in Ludlow, including both One Stop shops, Sainsbury’s, the Second Chance shop, Spar and Tesco.

He also must move on if told to do so by an authorised person.

If Rutter fails to comply with the order, he could face prison or a fine.

Sergeant Jenni Price from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood team said: “Rutter has been issued with this order due to his behaviour over a period of time.

"He is well known to several shops and stores in Ludlow.

"As well as the thefts, Rutter has caused a lot of upset to the staff who are just there to do their jobs. We hope that this order will help to reassure the victims of his crimes and the wider community of Ludlow. The CBO is in place to prevent further offending and keep our community safe.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report and breaches of the order to West Mercia Police by calling 101.