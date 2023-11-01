Man gets three points and a fine for speeding at Shropshire crossroads

Andrew Edgar, aged 28, of Shobdon, Leominster, was caught going over the 40mph limit in a Land Rover at the A5 Shotatton Crossroads towards Shrewsbury, Shropshire on April 1, 2023.

A speed camera recorded his speed as 55mph.

Edgar pleaded guilty to the offence and his sentence was decided under the single justice procedure at Worcester Justice Centre on Friday. Edgar wasn't present to hear the decision.

He was also fined £138 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £55 and prosecution costs of £90.

The court took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and ordered him to arrange to pay the £283 he owes the Crown by November 24, 2023.