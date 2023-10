Francis Edwards, aged 38, stole the money from Laila's Cafe - next door to Tuffins supermarket in Craven Arms. He stole the money last Wednesday.

Edwards, of Brook Road, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to theft by employee.

He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation and was made subject of a 12-month community order, which includes 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Edwards must also pay £185 in prosecution costs.