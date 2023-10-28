Driver convicted in his absence gets court ultimatum - turn up next time or be banned

Telford Magistrates Court decided to go ahead with the case against James Rogers, aged 46, of Derwent Drive, Priorslee, after hearing that he had been sent notices of Friday's hearing in advance but was not in court.
A Telford man will be banned from driving if he doesn't turn up at court in December after he was found guilty in his absence of two six-point offences.
