Balaclava clad-men run off after being spotted in high-performance car owner's garden

Two men wearing balaclavas ran off from a garden after being spotted by the owner of a high-performance car in Alveley, near Bridgnorth.

Police think it was an attempted car key burglary when thieves break to property to steal car keys and then drive off in the vehicle.

PCSO Mandy Leek, of Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "At around midnight on Wednesday, October 25, two males wearing balaclavas have entered a garden at a property in Alveley.

"It is believed that these persons were attempting to enter the property to take the car keys to a Hyundai i30 N performance car.

"The males have been disturbed by the owner and have run to a white vehicle which has been identified by the victim as a white Hyundai i30 N.

"The vehicle registration could not be seen."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact police via the West Mercia Police website using 'Contact us' . The incident reference number is 00007_I_ 25102023 .

Police say that if you are the victim of a burglary of any kind, call 999 immediately.

