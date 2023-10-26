Fine and ban for young Telford driver who was under influence of cannabis

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A motorist caught driving with cannabis in his system has been fined and banned from the road.

Shaun Preece, aged 21, was caught in a Kia Cee'd on Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford on July 28 this year.

A test found he had 4.9 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal drug, is 2mcg.

Preece, of Church Road, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

District Judge Ian Strongman banned him from driving for 18 months and fined him £160. Preece must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £64 surcharge.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News