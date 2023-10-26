Fine and ban for young Telford driver who was under influence of cannabis

Shaun Preece, aged 21, was caught in a Kia Cee'd on Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford on July 28 this year.

A test found he had 4.9 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal drug, is 2mcg.

Preece, of Church Road, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.