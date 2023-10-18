Andrew Dodd, who is 33, took a pack of four pint Stella Artois cans, a 30g packet of Golden Virginia tobacco and a carrier bag from a CostCutters branch in Newtown on October 13 last year.
Dodd, of Ryton Close in Shrewsbury, was prosecuted for a single charge of theft from a shop and he pleaded guilty on June 6 this year.
The cost of the stolen lager, the tobacco and the carrier bag came to £25.40, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard on Monday, October 16.
Dodd was given a conditional discharge but was ordered to pay £25.40 in compensation to the keeper of the Canal Road shop.