Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Andrew Dodd, who is 33, took a pack of four pint Stella Artois cans, a 30g packet of Golden Virginia tobacco and a carrier bag from a CostCutters branch in Newtown on October 13 last year.

Dodd, of Ryton Close in Shrewsbury, was prosecuted for a single charge of theft from a shop and he pleaded guilty on June 6 this year.

The cost of the stolen lager, the tobacco and the carrier bag came to £25.40, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard on Monday, October 16.