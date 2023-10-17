Pictures: Whitchurch Cricket Club

In each attack on Whitchurch Cricket Club windows and doors have been damaged, including one incident where food for a county fixture was showered in glass.

Iain Marsh, the club chairman, said he has never known such a period of damage in his 31 years with the club. He's been with the club since he was 13.

"The club is currently boarded up and it looks closed and rundown," he said. "We are trying to open the club again."

The club relies on the income from winter bookings to invest in equipment for the summer playing season.

Bookings had been taken from groups diverted from the community centre that has been closed by RAAC crumbly concrete issues but those are now at risk.

Emma Portas, a committee member, said in one of the incidents, when the club was hosting a Shropshire county game against Wiltshire, windows were smashed and food provided by caterers was covered by glass.

A week last Monday all the club's windows were caved in and they have now been boarded up. A member has made wooden shutters for the rear windows.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that enquiries are on-going but no one has been arrested or charged.

Emma added that if the crowdfunder can raise £3,000 in eight weeks they could get the money doubled - but they have to hit the target first.

In the online crowdfunder, called Whitchurch Cricket Club Vandalism Recovery, Emma Portas says Whitchurch Cricket Club is a "friendly, sociable community cricket club run entirely by volunteers".

They have three senior teams, a women and girls softball team and a large junior section.

"Over the past 12 months, the clubhouse has endured four different incidents of vandalism.

"Each time the windows in the clubhouse have been smashed and entrance doors damaged.

"This has had a major financial impact on the club, as we have had to endure the financial burden of the cost of the repairs, a huge loss in revenue due to private hire cancellations and the inability to take bookings whilst repairs are being conducted.

"Sadly, to prevent vandals being able to carry out such acts again we are having to increase our security, install shutters on all our windows and doors and add additional CCTV cameras.

"We are now having to use money which would otherwise be spent on essential equipment for all our teams, from juniors right through to seniors, annual maintenance costs and general bills to fund the costs of increasing our security."

The money raised will fund the costs of increasing security and refurbishment of the clubhouse.

By doing this they hope to continue to ensure they have a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in the community of Whitchurch and surrounding areas associated with the club.

The club has asked for help in four ways to reach the target.

Make a pledge.

Spread the word - because the more people they reach, the more support they will get.

Offer rewards. Businesses have been offered a shout-out in return.

Raise funds.