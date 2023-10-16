Paedophile, 60, jailed for historic sex crimes against teenage boy

Picture: North Wales Police

Police have praised the determination of the victim in helping to bring the criminal to justice.

Andrew Mark Bell, 60, of Pen-y-cae near Wrexham, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, where he was sentenced for nine sexual assaults over a two-year period.

Bell must also register as a sex offender for life and was issued an indefinite restraining order against the victim.

Detective Inspector Chris Hargrave of the North Wales Amethyst Team said: “The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in reporting these matters to the police.

“His determination to ensure that the offender was correctly brought to justice was motivated by a desire to ensure others are not placed at further risk of abuse.

“No sentence can ever undo the harm caused, but I hope this sentence today brings some measure of justice and healing to the victim.

“North Wales Police continue to be committed to bringing perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would encourage anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to come forward and speak to us”.

The North Wales Police Amethyst team is made up of specially trained officers to support victims through investigations of this nature.

The team works closely with the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to provide confidential medical, practical and emotional support from specialist doctors, nurses and support workers.