Youths 'throwing stones at buses' and 'opening engine hatch' - police

Officers say they have also been putting themselves and people on the bus at risk by lifting the engine hatch of the bus when stationary in Broseley.

The area's Safer Neighbourhood Team has been patrolling this areas and will continue to do so in an effort to deter or identify those involved in this anti-social behaviour.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We have had a number reports that a group of youths have been throwing stones at buses travelling through the town.

"They have also been putting themselves and people on the bus at risk by lifting the rear hatch of the bus when the bus is stationary.

"This is occurring in the main square of the town."

The officer added that the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling this areas and will continue to do so in an effort to deter or identify those involved in this anti-social behaviour.

"This behaviour is putting those involved at considerable risk of harm," added PCSO Goddard.

If you have information regarding this matter, or have been affected yourself, report it to West Mercia Police online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk .

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website: crimestoppers-uk.org